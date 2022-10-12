Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors to track SUV's path, Waukesha parade

Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial plan on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to follow the path of the SUV that plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021 – as more state witnesses share their perspectives on what happened.

Brooks appeared in a suit and tie Tuesday, as he did Monday. He remained in the main courtroom for the entire day.

The first person prosecutors called to the stand Wednesday was Stefanie Bonesteel.

Stefanie Bonesteel, works at Citizen Bank

The second person called to the stand was Adam Bonesteel, Stefanie Bonesteel. He was driving the float for Citizens Bank during the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Adam Bonesteel

It appears the state is calling witnesses in a particular order – which follows the path of the SUV through the parade route. We should soon be hearing from witnesses who saw the SUV strike and kill Jane Kulich who was walking in the parade with Citizens Bank. After that, we could be hearing from the Dancing Grannies, three of whom were killed.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.