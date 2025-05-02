Daughter arrested in murder of her father as neighbors mourn for 61-year-old 'Reggie' Anderson

The Brief Police arrested the daughter of 61-year-old Reginald Anderson, who was shot at his West Phoenix home on March 1. The only person of interest in the case is his daughter Reilan, who was arrested in Maricopa. Neighbors who knew Anderson by his nickname, Reggie, say they can imagine why someone would do something like that to him.



A father is now dead and a daughter is behind bars after a West Phoenix shooting.

It happened off of 101st and Oregon Avenues.

The motive isn’t being shared right now and the daughter denied her involvement during an interview with police. But officers say there are no other suspects or persons of interest in killing.

What we know:

The sounds of gunshots in this West Valley neighborhood led to the death of a father and the arrest of his daughter.

It started on Thursday just before noon.

After the bangs startled neighbors who called 911, officers raced to Oregon Avenue.

When they arrived, they found an adult man, later identified as 61-year-old Reginald Anderson, shot.

Anderson did not survive his injuries and died on the scene.

Witnesses pointed investigators in the direction of Reginald’s daughter, Reilan Anderson, as a potential suspect.

The 33-year-old was located in the town of Maricopa where she was arrested.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

In court on Friday, May 2, the mental health of Anderson was cited as a possible factor.

She is being charged with 1st degree murder and aggravated assault and was placed on a $1 million bond.

The state believes there is some evidence suggesting other family members were assisting her with covering up the crime and that they could help her flee.

An attorney representing Anderson claimed those allegations were overblown.

Anderson's stepmother held back tears talking about losing her husband.

What they're saying:

"She came into my home, murdered her father and my husband of 20 years in cold blood, and she hunted me down in my home looking to do the same to me. But within the grace of God I escaped within an inch of my life," said Taniesha Anderson.

"He is a really nice, wonderful person. I wish I would have had him as a son," said neighbor Ann Major.

Major is distraught over his death.

In the five years she and her now late husband lived next door, she says Reginald - known to everyone as Reggie - was always quick to help.

He would help the couple with jobs around the house, like lifting furniture, installing appliances and more.

"He was always like ‘Ok Miss Ann, I’ll be right there!’" said Major.

Featured article

Why you should care:

While she heard the gunshots and saw the chaos unfold in her street, she had no idea why anyone would hurt him, much less a family member.

"I can’t even think of a good reason for anybody to do something like that to anybody, but especially Reggie," said Major.

Now, she’s mourning a neighbor who was like family, taken too soon.

"I know God is good, and I know he has Reggie in his arms and my husband is probably there saying ‘Man, what took you so long? I needed work done,’" said Major.

Reilan is now facing charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault.