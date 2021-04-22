Daunte Wright funeral: Family members mourn, Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy

The funeral service for Daunte Wright was held Thursday in Minneapolis. Wright was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop on April 11.

The service will took place Shiloh Temple International Ministries at 1201 West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.

Daunte Wright (Daunte Wright family)

Rev. Al Sharpton gave the eugology. Ben Crump, the Wright family’s attorney and Daunte Wright’s parents and sibling spoke at the service as did Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

In her closing remarks, Klobuchar gave an impassioned plea for the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The families of other victims of police violence were also in attendance, including the families of George Floyd, Philando Castile and Jamar Clark.

Parents, siblings remember Daunte Wright

Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother, got choked up while speaking at the service, saying it should be her son burying her, not the other way around.

"He had a smile that was worth a million dollars," she said. "When he walked into the room, he lit up the room. He was a brother, a jokester. He was loved by so many. He is going to be so missed."

Daunte’s siblings also spoke, telling attendees they wished they had more time with their brother.

"He didn’t deserve this," said his sister, Monica Wright. "He was so loved by everyone."

Dallas Wright, one of Daunte’s older brothers, said holidays will never be the same without him.

"He was literally the life of the party," Dallas said. "His laugh was literally contagious."

Dallas said his little brother was trying to better himself as a man. He said Daunte would have been an amazing father to his son, Daunte Jr., when he grew up.

Statewide moment of silence at 12 p.m. CT

Gov. Tim Walz asked Minnesotans to take a two-minute moment of silence for Wright from 12:00-12:02 p.m. to mark the start of his funeral service.

"Daunte Wright was beloved by his family, neighbors, and community, and had his entire young life ahead of him. We mourn the loss of Daunte Wright, and as a state we offer our deepest condolences to the Wright family," Walz said in his proclamation. "We know that this tragedy is connected to the deep, systemic racism in our society that Black people in Minnesota and across the country face every single day. While nothing can bring Daunte Wright back to his loved ones, we must continue to work to enact real, meaningful change at the local, state, and national levels to fight systemic racism so that every person in Minnesota – Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White – can be safe and thrive. We must be steadfast in our accountability to change from the top to the bottom, and not rest until we create a different future for Daunte Wright’s son, and every other child like him."