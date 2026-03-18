Seen on TV: March 18

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

City of Mesa E-Bikes, E-Scooters & Motorized Devices Laws

Perfect Pear Bistro

603 W. University Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.perfectpearbistro.com/

Gilbert Mahjong Social Club at Sip & Shop

2486 S. Recker Rd., #101

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://sipandshoparizona.com/gilbertmahjongsocialclubatsipshop

SIX the Musical at ASU Gammage

March 17-22

1200 S. Forest Ave.

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.asugammage.com/six

Live-streaming video