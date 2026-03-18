Seen on TV: March 18
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Wednesday, March 18, 2026
City of Mesa E-Bikes, E-Scooters & Motorized Devices Laws
Perfect Pear Bistro
- 603 W. University Dr.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://www.perfectpearbistro.com/
Gilbert Mahjong Social Club at Sip & Shop
- 2486 S. Recker Rd., #101
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- https://sipandshoparizona.com/gilbertmahjongsocialclubatsipshop
SIX the Musical at ASU Gammage
- March 17-22
- 1200 S. Forest Ave.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://www.asugammage.com/six