2026 Election: Kris Mayes ahead of Warren Petersen in Arizona AG race, poll shows

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The Brief A poll commissioned by AARP shows incumbent Kris Mayes ahead in the race for Arizona Attorney General. Amongst all likely voters, figures show Mayes has a five-point lead over Republican Warren Petersen. Petersen does, however, enjoy a lead over Mayes among voters 50 and up, and a narrower lead among those without college degrees.



Just weeks following Arizona's primary election, a poll commissioned by AARP is showing who's ahead in the race to be the state's next Attorney General.

What we know:

The poll, which was released on Aug. 6, shows incumbent Democrat Kris Mayes ahead of her Republican challenger, Warren Petersen, by five points among all likely voters.

Dig deeper:

Pollsters wrote in the report that, similar to the governor's race, Mayes enjoys a lead among younger voters. For the AG's race, Mayes has a 28-point lead among voters 18 and 49, with a 42-point lead among voters age 18 to 34.

The same figures show Petersen enjoying more support than Mayes among older voters, with the State Senator having a 10-point lead among voters 50 and over.

"A majority of swing voters 50+ are undecided, with the race a statistical dead heat among those with an opinion," read a portion of the report.

Poll Methodology:

According to documents, AARP commissioned Republican polling firm Fabrizio Ward and Democratic polling firm Impact Research for the survey.

"The firms interviewed 913 likely voters statewide. The survey was done between July 26-28, 2026. The interviews were conducted via live interviewer on cell phone (40%) and landline (15%), as well as SMS-to-web (45%). The sample was randomly drawn from the Arizona voter list," read a portion of the document.

The margin of error, according to pollsters, is ±3.2%.