Daylight saving time got you sleepy? National Napping Day is the perfect fix

Remember being a smug toddler and never wanting to settle down for naps no matter how much mom begged?

Then adulthood kicked in and you realized mom was right. Now, you’d do anything for a mid-day slumber.

Well, rejoice. Monday is National Napping Day and it’s perfectly acceptable to get some shut-eye.

Obviously, check with your employer before closing your eyes at work.

According to National Day Calendar, William Anthony and his wife Camille Anthony established National Napping Day in 1999.

They wanted to highlight the health benefits of getting enough sleep, which is why this day is observed the Monday after daylight saving time kicks in.

“We chose this particular Monday because Americans are more ‘nap-ready’ than usual after losing an hour of sleep to daylight saving time,” William Anthony said.

But researchers at the National Sleep Foundation said Americans, in general, are becoming more sleep-deprived, not just when the time changes.

“While naps do not necessarily make up for inadequate or poor quality nighttime sleep, a short nap of 20-30 minutes can help to improve mood, alertness and performance,” the foundation said.

Researchers caution against taking naps for too long, as sleep inertia can leave the napper feeling groggy.

And you shouldn’t nap too late in the day or you might disrupt your regular sleep pattern, making falling asleep at your regular bedtime difficult.

This story was reported from Atlanta.