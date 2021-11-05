Daytona Beach woman gifts sheriff's office over $32,000 for K-9 bulletproof vests, training

article

A Daytona Beach resident with a soft spot for K-9s gave a very generous gift to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Pamela Mobbs, who died in October 2020 at age 90, said she wanted to donate more than $32,000 to the sheriff's office for bulletproof vests for K-9 officers, along with training for additional dogs.

Mobbs had a love for German Shepherds and wanted to support local K-9s, according to the sheriff's office.

Pamela’s love of dogs began when she was very young, said her daughter Jane Mobbs, of Daytona Beach.

When her mother was a little girl in England, Pamela’s grandfather had a fierce guard dog that stirred fear in most people.

"My mother wandered out into the backyard, and although her grandfather feared the worst, the dog was super gentle with her and protected her always," Jane Mobbs said. "She had many shepherds in her life."

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Pamela fell in love with law enforcement K-9s after her daughter took her to a K-9 demonstration at the Boardwalk near the Bandshell in Daytona Beach.

"She thoroughly enjoyed the K9s and watching the officers handle them," Mobbs said. "My mother wholeheartedly believed all the K9s should be fitted with bulletproof vests, as they often go into uncertain areas first to help apprehend suspects. She would be so happy to know that she is making a difference in a dog’s well-being," Jane Mobbs said.

The sheriff’s office has a force of 18 dogs, which are trained for various jobs.

"This is an incredible gift to our agency, and it represents this woman’s amazing love for dogs," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "Her legacy will continue to positively impact the sheriff’s office and our citizens for years to come."

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office received two separate checks from Mobbs' estate, each for $16,428.16, totaling $32,856.32.