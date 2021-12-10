Dazzling, 5-acres of Christmas decorations light up Florida home

An incredible array of Christmas decorations illuminated a home in Milton, Florida.

The display has been part of "Robert Moore’s 5 Acres Of Christmas Lights," according to Foursquare, with local news reporting Moore began the tradition in 1989 when he built a home with his wife.

This video taken by JC’s Auto Detailing, who said they filmed it on December 8, shows the lighting display.

