Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash along Beeline Highway prompts investigation: DPS

By
Updated  March 5, 2025 10:20am MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Officials are investigating a deadly crash near Phoenix.
    • The crash happened in the area of State Route 87 and Mesa Drive.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say an investigation is underway, following a deadly crash along State Route 87 on March 5.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the crash happened at around 7:20 a.m., in the area of State Route 87 and Mesa Drive. The crash involved three vehicles.

"A semi and one vehicle did catch fire on impact," read a portion of the statement. "Southbound State Route 87 is closed with an unknown targeted time to reopen."

What we don't know:

DPS officials did not identify any of the people involved in the crash. It is also not clear how many people died as a result of the crash.

Area where the crash happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

PhoenixNews