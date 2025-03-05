Deadly crash along Beeline Highway prompts investigation: DPS

The Brief Officials are investigating a deadly crash near Phoenix. The crash happened in the area of State Route 87 and Mesa Drive.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say an investigation is underway, following a deadly crash along State Route 87 on March 5.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the crash happened at around 7:20 a.m., in the area of State Route 87 and Mesa Drive. The crash involved three vehicles.

"A semi and one vehicle did catch fire on impact," read a portion of the statement. "Southbound State Route 87 is closed with an unknown targeted time to reopen."

What we don't know:

DPS officials did not identify any of the people involved in the crash. It is also not clear how many people died as a result of the crash.

Area where the crash happened