Deadly crash along Beeline Highway prompts investigation: DPS
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say an investigation is underway, following a deadly crash along State Route 87 on March 5.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, the crash happened at around 7:20 a.m., in the area of State Route 87 and Mesa Drive. The crash involved three vehicles.
"A semi and one vehicle did catch fire on impact," read a portion of the statement. "Southbound State Route 87 is closed with an unknown targeted time to reopen."
What we don't know:
DPS officials did not identify any of the people involved in the crash. It is also not clear how many people died as a result of the crash.