Deadly crash on I-10; Arizona nears government shutdown | Nightly Roundup

From a deadly crash on I-10 in Phoenix bringing traffic to a halt on Wednesday night, to the Arizona state government nearing its first-ever shutdown, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Deadly rollover crash stops traffic on I-10 in Phoenix
A deadly crash closed eastbound lanes on I-10 at 75th Avenue, Arizona DPS said on Wednesday afternoon.
2. Phoenix man arrested, accused of 'ear cropping & tail docking' dogs while unlicensed
A man is accused of animal abuse after 16 dogs were rescued from a west Phoenix garage. Authorities say he was allegedly performing unlicensed surgeries on animals inside.
3. Lori Daybell files motion for a new Arizona trial
Lori Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," wants a new trial regarding the attempted murder case involving her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.
4. Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes budget bills as government shutdown nears
Arizona's Governor vetoed two budget bills on Wednesday afternoon, saying they would "shortchange public safety, childcare, and the state’s veterans." This brings Arizona closer to a first-ever state government shutdown as lawmakers can't agree on a budget.
5. Ketel Marte in tears during game against White Sox
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was seen in tears during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after a fan yelled a derogatory comment about Marte's late mother.