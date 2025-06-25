Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash on I-10; Arizona nears government shutdown | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 25, 2025 7:02pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a deadly crash on I-10 in Phoenix bringing traffic to a halt on Wednesday night, to the Arizona state government nearing its first-ever shutdown, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Deadly rollover crash stops traffic on I-10 in Phoenix

Featured

Deadly rollover crash stops traffic on I-10 in Phoenix
article

Deadly rollover crash stops traffic on I-10 in Phoenix

A deadly crash closed eastbound lanes on I-10 at 75th Avenue, Arizona DPS said on Wednesday afternoon.

2. Phoenix man arrested, accused of 'ear cropping & tail docking' dogs while unlicensed

Featured

Phoenix man arrested, accused of 'ear cropping & tail docking' dogs while unlicensed
article

Phoenix man arrested, accused of 'ear cropping & tail docking' dogs while unlicensed

A man is accused of animal abuse after 16 dogs were rescued from a west Phoenix garage. Authorities say he was allegedly performing unlicensed surgeries on animals inside.

3. Lori Daybell files motion for a new Arizona trial

Featured

Lori Daybell files motion for a new Arizona trial
article

Lori Daybell files motion for a new Arizona trial

Lori Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," wants a new trial regarding the attempted murder case involving her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

4. Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes budget bills as government shutdown nears

Featured

Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes budget bills as government shutdown nears
article

Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes budget bills as government shutdown nears

Arizona's Governor vetoed two budget bills on Wednesday afternoon, saying they would "shortchange public safety, childcare, and the state’s veterans." This brings Arizona closer to a first-ever state government shutdown as lawmakers can't agree on a budget.

5. Ketel Marte in tears during game against White Sox

Featured

D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears after fan yelled something about his late mother
article

D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears after fan yelled something about his late mother

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was seen in tears during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after a fan yelled a derogatory comment about Marte's late mother.

Nightly RoundupNewsArizona