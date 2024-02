A woman is dead after a crash in central Phoenix on Tuesday.

The crash, involving three cars, happened at 7th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 a.m. on Feb. 27. A woman was taken from the scene to the hospital where police say she died.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

No names have been released.

There are road closures in place as the crash is being investigated.

Map of where the crash happened: