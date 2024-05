article

At least one person is dead after a crash on SR 51 near Bethany Home Road on Monday night, Arizona DPS said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes on May 27 around 8 p.m.

Traffic was forced to exit at or before Glendale Avenue. Northbound lanes aren't impacted.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash. No names have been released in this incident.

Map of where the crash happened: