Deadly pedestrian crash under investigation in Phoenix: PD

Police in Phoenix say they are investigating a pedestrian crash that left one person dead on March 6.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers were called out to the area of 39th Avenue and Buckeye Road at around 4:40 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult male pedestrian with serious injuries. Lifesaving measures were attempted; however, the man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene," read a portion of the statement.

Officials said the car involved in the crash remained on scene.

Meanwhile, police say the area is blocked in all direction, and the closure is expected to last for an extended period of time, as an on-scene investigation is being done.

What we don't know:

The crash victim has not been identified by police.

In addition, officials did not say if the driver involved will face any legal repercussions.

