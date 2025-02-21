Expand / Collapse search

Deadly Phoenix QT shooting; AZ man sentenced for torturing pigeons l Morning News Brief

By
Published  February 21, 2025 10:03am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly Phoenix QT shooting l Morning Headlines Feb. 21

A man was found shot and killed in the parking lot of a Phoenix QuikTrip gas station; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Friday, February 21, 2025.

A shooting in the parking lot of a Phoenix gas station left one person dead; a Valley man was sentenced to prison for torturing and killing pigeons; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of February 21.

1. Deadly gas station shooting

Featured

Man found shot, killed at Maryvale QuikTrip
article

Man found shot, killed at Maryvale QuikTrip

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Feb. 21 at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

2. Man tortured, killed pigeons

Featured

Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally owning guns, torturing and killing pigeons
article

Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally owning guns, torturing and killing pigeons

A Tempe man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for illegally owning guns and ammo, as well as documenting the torture and killing of pigeons.

3. Crash victim reunites with men who saved her life

Featured

Woman saved from burning truck along US 60 meets her rescuers
article

Woman saved from burning truck along US 60 meets her rescuers

A woman who was pulled from a burning pickup truck earlier this week along a stretch of US 60 in Mesa is reunited with a police officer and a firefighter who helped save her life.

4. ‘O Canada’

Featured

Canadian anthem singer changes lyric to protest Trump at 4 Nations Face-Off
article

Canadian anthem singer changes lyric to protest Trump at 4 Nations Face-Off

Trump’s repeated comments about Canada becoming the 51st state have brought politics onto the ice.

5. School pronouns bill

Featured

Arizona bill would require parental permission to refer to students by preferred pronouns
article

Arizona bill would require parental permission to refer to students by preferred pronouns

SB 1002 prohibits school workers from referring to students under 18 by a pronoun that differs from their birth gender, unless they have parental permission.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the upper 70s on Friday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the upper 70s on Friday in Phoenix

A mostly sunny and nice Friday in the Valley with a high in the upper 70s.

Morning BriefArizonaAlertsNews