Deadly Phoenix QT shooting; AZ man sentenced for torturing pigeons l Morning News Brief

A man was found shot and killed in the parking lot of a Phoenix QuikTrip gas station; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Friday, February 21, 2025.
1. Deadly gas station shooting
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Feb. 21 at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.
2. Man tortured, killed pigeons
A Tempe man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for illegally owning guns and ammo, as well as documenting the torture and killing of pigeons.
3. Crash victim reunites with men who saved her life
A woman who was pulled from a burning pickup truck earlier this week along a stretch of US 60 in Mesa is reunited with a police officer and a firefighter who helped save her life.
4. ‘O Canada’
Trump’s repeated comments about Canada becoming the 51st state have brought politics onto the ice.
5. School pronouns bill
SB 1002 prohibits school workers from referring to students under 18 by a pronoun that differs from their birth gender, unless they have parental permission.
Today's weather
A mostly sunny and nice Friday in the Valley with a high in the upper 70s.