Death toll for Tempe mobile home fire rises to 4: FD

The Brief Two more people have died following a mobile home fire in Tempe, according to fire officials. The death toll for the fire now stands at 4. Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire.



Tempe Fire officials said two more people have died following a mobile home fire on Aug. 25 in the East Valley city.

In a statement released on the afternoon of Aug. 27, officials say 18-month-old Ellany Ruiz and 24-year-old Enrique 'Junior' Ruiz died at the hospital. Two others, identified a 51-year-old Monica Ruiz and 3-year-old Ariaelly Ruiz, were found dead inside the home.

"Enrique and Valerie are the parents of Ariaelly and Ellany," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials say a fifth victim, who they identified as 22-year-old Valerie Magana-Gonzalez, is still in critical condition.

The fire broke out near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Tempe firefighters and police officers who responded to the scene found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

Neighbors say the fire ignited quickly, the blaze was hot, and the flames reached as high as the palm trees behind the home.

"It looked massive," a neighbor said. "Because 30 minutes before that, I was walking the dog and there were no flames, so it happened really fast. Whatever it is, it was very flammable."

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

The Source Information for this story was gathered from a statement released by the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department, in addition to our prior reports on the incident.

Map of where the fire happened