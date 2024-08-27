Death toll for Tempe mobile home fire rises to 4: FD
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Fire officials said two more people have died following a mobile home fire on Aug. 25 in the East Valley city.
In a statement released on the afternoon of Aug. 27, officials say 18-month-old Ellany Ruiz and 24-year-old Enrique 'Junior' Ruiz died at the hospital. Two others, identified a 51-year-old Monica Ruiz and 3-year-old Ariaelly Ruiz, were found dead inside the home.
"Enrique and Valerie are the parents of Ariaelly and Ellany," read a portion of the statement.
Fire officials say a fifth victim, who they identified as 22-year-old Valerie Magana-Gonzalez, is still in critical condition.
The fire broke out near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Tempe firefighters and police officers who responded to the scene found a mobile home engulfed in flames.
Neighbors say the fire ignited quickly, the blaze was hot, and the flames reached as high as the palm trees behind the home.
"It looked massive," a neighbor said. "Because 30 minutes before that, I was walking the dog and there were no flames, so it happened really fast. Whatever it is, it was very flammable."
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.