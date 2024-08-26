Child, adult found dead in Tempe mobile home fire; 3 others hospitalized

The Brief A child and an adult were found dead after authorities responded to a fire at a mobile home park near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Three other people, including another child, were found injured and transported to a hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not said what caused the fire.



A fire at a Tempe mobile home park late Sunday night left a child and an adult dead, and three others, including another child, are in critical condition.

The fire broke out on Aug. 25 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads.

Tempe firefighters and police responded to the scene and found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

An adult and child were found dead inside the mobile home. They were not identified.

Two other adults and a child were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

"Smoke detectors really are the key to get the people out of a home safely," said Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department Assistant Chief Andrea Glass. "Those are the biggest ways to get people out of the home and protect them from these types of fires. So we don't know if they were working or not. We have done smoke detector walks in this community, but I can't tell you if we had them working in this home, and we are investigating if this home had working smoke detectors."

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

Information for this story was provided by Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department in a news release, and in a news conference live at the scene.

