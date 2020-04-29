Debate continues on when schools should open

What would school look like if classes could resume in late July or August? Gov. Newsom announced, Tuesday, schools could reopen but there were few details on how.

One thing is clear, the school students return to will not be the school they left. Tony Thurmond, the State’s Superintendent announced he’s collaborating with state and national leaders to define the questions and find the answers to reopen schools.

Dr. Debra Duardo, superintendent of Los Angeles County of the Office of Education, says school districts might prioritize the younger students over the older ones who adapted more easily to distance learning.

To keep people safe, there are multiple ideas being considered.

“Some will involve, staggering class schedules making sure, we’re able to limit the number of students physically in school. So, some students might come to school, Monday, Wednesday, others Tuesdays Thursdays.” Other ideas include keeping a small group of students together at all times -- for example during recess or the students would stay in one class and the teachers would come to them

There are 80 school districts in L.A. County. Duardo heads a task force with eight district superintendents trying to hammer out details to get students back in school. Other considerations -- should adults over 65 be kept from the schools? Should medically-compromised students be banned? Should students’ temperatures be taken before entry?

All things, 8-year-old Ruby Martinez never thought about, when we asked if she would like to return to school in July. She quickly said, yes and when I asked why. She answered just as quickly. She misses her friends.

