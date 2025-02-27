DEI content removed from Luke AFB's social media

The Brief All social media posts from military entities relating to DEI will be removed, and that includes posts from Luke Air Force Base accounts. This comes after an executive order from the Trump administration and memo from the Department of Defense. Accounts have until March 5 to remove the posts.



An Instagram post from Luke Air Force Base said that several of its posts relating to DEI have been deleted.

What we know:

It's in accordance with an executive order to end DEI mentions online.

The Pentagon sent out a memo on Wednesday giving military services less than a week, a deadline of March 5, to comply with the order.

The post reads, "Content is being removed from this platform in accordance with Presidential Executive Orders and DoD instruction 5400.17, Official Use of Social Media for Public Affairs Purposes."

The backstory:

An executive order on Jan. 20 by President Donald Trump says, "The Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name "diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the Federal Government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military."

The Feb. 26 DoD memo reads, in part, "By March 5, 2025, Components must take all practicable steps, consistent with records management requirements, to remove all DoD news and feature articles, photos, and videos that promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). All articles, photos, and videos removed from DoD websites and social media platforms must be archived and retained in accordance with applicable records management policies."