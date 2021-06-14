Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after dispute with person over a mask

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said a supermarket cashier was shot over a dispute with a customer about a mask on Monday. A DeKalb County deputy in the supermarket shot at the suspect, Maddox said, and the suspect returned fire and struck the deputy.

Authorities said the suspect, currently hospitalized, was arguing about a mask when he shot at a cashier at Big Bear Supermarket in DeKalb County.

A deputy, who was employed part-time for security with the store, intervened and returned fire, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

RELATED: Authorities ID suspect killed after allegedly shooting Cobb County officer

"That is what he's trained to do, that's part of his 30-year career in law enforcement," Maddox said. "All of us here are trained to intervene and to respond."

All three were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Maddox said the cashier died and both the suspect and deputy were still being treated on Monday afternoon.

The deputy is a 30-year law enforcement veteran and is in stable condition, Maddox said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and DeKalb County Police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

RELATED: Teenagers charged in Lenox Square Mall security guard shooting

There were several others inside the story, Maddox said.

Maddox said murder charges against the suspect are pending.

Police have not released the names of the cashier or the suspect.

Police are investigating a shooting at Big Bear Supermarket on Candler Road in Decatur. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

RELATED: 'Gun battle' shut down I-85 at Ga. 400 in Atlanta, police say

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and DeKalb County Police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing, Maddox said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.