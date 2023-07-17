Demolition begins on vacant Fiesta Mall

A once-popular mall in the East Valley is coming down.

On July 17, Verde Investments begins demolition at Fiesta Mall, located near Southern Avenue and Alma School Road, in Mesa.

The 80 acres of land will be completely cleared and re-envisioned. When finished, it could include up to 4,000 new homes and apartments, plus retail and office space.

The land has also been floated as a potential site for the future arena of the Arizona Coyotes. The team continues to look for a new home after Tempe residents voted down a proposed $2.3 billion entertainment district.

