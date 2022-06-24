Demonstrator scales Frederick Douglass Bridge in DC after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

A demonstrator scaled the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington, D.C. Friday morning following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The man climbed the bridge around 11 a.m. with a flag and a large green banner. Traffic on the bridge came to a halt as police attempted to reach out to the man.

Images show the demonstrator using his phone while on the bridge. Reports say the demonstrator has posted to social media multiple times since climbing the structure.

Police maneuvered a large inflatable under the demonstrator around 12 p.m.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) released the following statement:

"The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces that the Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge (FDMB) is currently shut down.The closure is needed for safety concerns involved with protest activity and will remain in effect until further notice.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to plan ahead for their afternoon commute and use alternate routes away from the South Capital Street and the FDMB area. Traffic enforcement officers are on the scene directing traffic. Motorists should use extra caution as they travel in the area of the FDMB, anticipate moderate delays, and to be mindful of emergency personnel."

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.