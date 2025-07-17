Deodorants under recall; remembering Connie Francis | Morning News Brief

article

From the world remembering pop star Connie Francis to a recall involving tends of thousands of cases of deodorant, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 17.

1. Deodorants under recall

What we know:

A recall is underway for tens of thousands of cases of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorant, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Dig deeper:

The enforcement report identified "cGMP deviations" as what prompted the recall, indicating it was related to the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations the FDA oversees.

2. Remembering Connie Francis

What we know:

Connie Francis, the 1950s and ‘60s pop star known for various hits, has died at the age of 87.

Looking back:

Francis, who had more than a dozen top 20 hits from 1957-1964, is known for a number of songs, including Pretty Little Baby.

3. New details in California university professor's murder

What we know:

Authorities have released new details surrounding the murder of a University of California, Berkeley professor in Greece on July 4.

What they're saying:

Media reports from Greece state that the ex-wife of 43-year-old Przemysław Jeziorski allegedly persuaded her boyfriend to shoot and kill Jeziorski. The ex-wife has not been identified publicly.

4. Arrest made in deadly Glendale crash

What we know:

Police in Glendale have identified the person they believe is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that happened on June 23.

Dig deeper:

Police say the crash allegedly involving 25-year-old Katiya Deja Clark resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman. Clark was taken into custody on July 15.

5. West Valley man accused of indecent exposure and voyeurism

What we know:

A West Valley man's surveillance camera captured a masked individual who allegedly engaged in indecent exposure and voyeurism outside a neighbor's home.

What's next:

The suspect, identified as James Ronte DeShawan Shepard, is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Today's Weather

