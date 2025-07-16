Arrest made in deadly Glendale pedestrian crash: PD

article

The Brief Police in Glendale have identified the person they believe is responsible for a hit-and-run crash. The crash, which happened on June 23, led to the death of a 21-year-old woman. The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Katiya Deja Clark.



Officials with the Glendale Police Department announced on July 16 that they have made an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in late June.

The backstory:

The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. on June 23, near 73rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Investigators at the time said the victim, who was subsequently identified as 21-year-old Tony Marie Gonzalez, was hit by a driver and thrown several feet. She was taken to a hospital, where she subsequently died.

What We Now Know:

In a statement, police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Katiya Deja Clark. Court documents released by police state that Clark was taken into custody on the afternoon of July 15.

Investigators state in documents related to Clark's case that during her post-Miranda interview, Clark said she "did not know she struck a pedestrian, and thought it was either a concrete barrier or another vehicle."

Clark, per detectives, admitted to calling police the following day, but did not give police an accurate account of what had happened.

What's next:

Court documents state Clark is accused of a count of hit-and-run.