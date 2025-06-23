Glendale hit-and-run leaves pedestrian in extremely critical condition, PD says

article

The Brief A female pedestrian was thrown several feet after being hit by a driver on Monday night in Glendale. The crash happened near 73rd Avenue and Bell Road around 8:45 p.m. on June 23. Police say the driver who hit the pedestrian took off from the scene.



A pedestrian is in extremely critical condition after a hit-and-run in Glendale on Monday night.

What we know:

The June 23 crash happened near 73rd Avenue and Bell Road around 8:45 p.m., the police department said,

Investigators say the female victim was hit by an unknown driver and thrown several feet.

"The female victim is in extreme critical condition. We currently do not have a vehicle description. We are actively interviewing witnesses to try and get information about the driver who was involved in this incident," Glendale Police said.

Map of where the crash happened

What we don't know:

There's no word on what led up to the crash.

Police didn't give a description of the victim, aside from her being a female.