Deputies: Man murdered after meeting with man he met on dating app

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
11
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Deputies: Man murdered after meeting with man he met on dating app

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando
article

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies say that a missing man was murdered after meeting up with someone he met on a dating app.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that 63-year-old Bobby Scott went missing from Daytona Beach last Sunday and was reported so by his husband after he didn't come home for an entire day. His vehicle was found two days later in DeLand.

They said that they were told by 20-year-old Michael Harris Jr. that he was in possession of Scott's vehicle because Scott loaned it to him on Sunday. He also said that he had not had contact with Scott since then. 

MORE NEWS: Lawmaker wants $1,400 stimulus checks reserved for those who get vaccine

However, they said that when Scott's husband was contacted, he said that Scott never loaned his vehicle to anyone. They also learned that Scott's cell phone was abandoned in DeLand and that he had not contacted anyone since Sunday or had any financial activity since going missing.

An investigation into the incident reportedly revealed that Scott and Harris had met on a dating app and agreed to meet on Sunday. After the meet-up, Scott was never heard from again. Evidence recovered from the vehicle linked Harris to the murder. He was arrested Saturday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.