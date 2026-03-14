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Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
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Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Deer Valley, East Valley, Gila Bend, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Gila River Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Buckeye/Avondale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Central Phoenix, Central La Paz, West Pinal County
Lake Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Seen on TV: March 14

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Published  March 14, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, March 14, 2026

United Food Bank’s Food For All 5K 

43rd Annual Phoenix St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire

Red Bull Showrun Phoenix Presented by Ford

PIEfection

Tempe Festival of the Arts

Phoenix Rescue Mission

NORTH Italia

Live-streaming video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews