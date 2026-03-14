Seen on TV: March 14

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, March 14, 2026

United Food Bank’s Food For All 5K

8 a.m.

Freestone District Park

1045 E. Juniper Ave.

Gilbert, AZ 85234

www.unitedfoodbank.org

43rd Annual Phoenix St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire

10 a.m.

Parade Route: Down 3rd Street from Oak Street to Margaret T. Hance Park

https://stpatricksdayphoenix.org

Red Bull Showrun Phoenix Presented by Ford

1 p.m.

East Jefferson Street between Central Avenue and 5th Street

https://redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-showrun-phoenix

PIEfection

Locations in Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Queen Creek

https://www.piefectionaz.com

Tempe Festival of the Arts

Through March 15

Mill Ave. between 3rd St. & University Dr. and on 5th St. between Myrtle & Ash Ave.

Free admission

https://tempefestivalofthearts.com

Phoenix Rescue Mission

NORTH Italia

Locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Tucson

https://www.northitalia.com

Live-streaming video