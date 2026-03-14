Seen on TV: March 14
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Saturday, March 14, 2026
United Food Bank’s Food For All 5K
- 8 a.m.
- Freestone District Park
- 1045 E. Juniper Ave.
- Gilbert, AZ 85234
- www.unitedfoodbank.org
43rd Annual Phoenix St. Patrick's Day Parade & Faire
- 10 a.m.
- Parade Route: Down 3rd Street from Oak Street to Margaret T. Hance Park
- https://stpatricksdayphoenix.org
Red Bull Showrun Phoenix Presented by Ford
- 1 p.m.
- East Jefferson Street between Central Avenue and 5th Street
- https://redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-showrun-phoenix
PIEfection
- Locations in Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Queen Creek
- https://www.piefectionaz.com
Tempe Festival of the Arts
- Through March 15
- Mill Ave. between 3rd St. & University Dr. and on 5th St. between Myrtle & Ash Ave.
- Free admission
- https://tempefestivalofthearts.com
Phoenix Rescue Mission
NORTH Italia
- Locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Tucson
- https://www.northitalia.com