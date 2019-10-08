Deputies search for missing Florida teen and her 11-month-old baby

article

Deputies are searching for a missing Florida teen and her 11-month-old baby.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that 15-year-old Diana Rodriguez is missing. She reportedly left home with her 11-month-old baby, Daniela.

Their home is said to be located in the 1100 block of East Normandy Boulevard in Deltona.

Diana is reportedly about four-feet, eleven-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. Daniela is about two-feet tall about weighs about 30 pounds.

A Florida MISSING CHILD alert is active for Daniela.

If seen, please call 911, 1-888-FL-MISSING, or the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-736-5999.

This story is written in Orlando, Florida.