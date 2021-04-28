Harris County deputies wrangle loose cow on I-10 East Freeway

Deputies are trying to wrangle a cow that was loose on a freeway in east Harris County.

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office Unit Livestock Unit responded to the scene Wednesday morning along the East Freeway near the Sam Houston Parkway.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the cow was in the mainlanes of the East Freeway and a pedestrian was trying to rope the cow.

SkyFOX aeriels show the cow is now off of the freeway. The cow is in a pen and deputies are trying to get it onto a trailer.

Sheriff Gonzalez said there was one crash that was possibly related.

The cow is reportedly uninjured.