Despite COVID-19 pandemic, some travellers still heading out of town for Labor Day weekend

With the Labor Day weekend about to get started, travellers are about to hit the road.

"We will be riding our side by sides and hanging out with buddies," said Jeff Beckham. "I have a four-month-old, getting out of the heat and letting him enjoy camping."

Many are leaving town this weekend for cooler weather due to the Excessive Heat Warning that is in effect for the Valley.

"We have a place up north we go to, and it’s about 25 degrees cooler up there, so that makes it worthwhile," said Matt Packard.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some holiday weekend travellers are staying closer to home, and heading for the great outdoors.

"For majority of our parks, it looks like reservations have them mostly full or completely full for Labor Day weekend," said Michelle Thompson, Chief of Communications for Arizona Parks and Trails.

Advertisement

Many rangers are reporting an increase in first-time visitors at the parks, and travellers say on this last summer holiday weekend, it is nice to enjoy the great outdoors.