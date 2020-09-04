Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, some travellers still heading out of town for Labor Day weekend

Holidays
FOX 10 Phoenix

Some travellers heading up north as Labor Day weekend begins

With COVID-19, more travellers are staying closer to home, and exploring the great outdoors. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

PHOENIX - With the Labor Day weekend about to get started, travellers are about to hit the road.

"We will be riding our side by sides and hanging out with buddies," said Jeff Beckham. "I have a four-month-old, getting out of the heat and letting him enjoy camping."

Many are leaving town this weekend for cooler weather due to the Excessive Heat Warning that is in effect for the Valley.

"We have a place up north we go to, and it’s about 25 degrees cooler up there, so that makes it worthwhile," said Matt Packard.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some holiday weekend travellers are staying closer to home, and heading for the great outdoors.

"For majority of our parks, it looks like reservations have them mostly full or completely full for Labor Day weekend," said Michelle Thompson, Chief of Communications for Arizona Parks and Trails.

Many rangers are reporting an increase in first-time visitors at the parks, and travellers say on this last summer holiday weekend, it is nice to enjoy the great outdoors.