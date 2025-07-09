Expand / Collapse search
Detectives at scene of big marijuana grow bust: MCSO

By
Published  July 9, 2025 11:53am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Officials with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say crews are at the scene of "one of the largest illegal marijuana grows seen in over a decade."
    • The bust happened in the area of 40th Street and McDowell Road.
    • "This massive, sophisticated operation is believed to have been shipping products across the country," officials wrote.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say crews are at the scene of what they describe as "one of the largest illegal marijuana grows seen in over a decade."

What we know:

In a statement posted on social media, officials said the bust happened in the area of 40th Street and McDowell.

What they're saying:

"This massive, sophisticated operation is believed to have been shipping products across the country, fueling a nationwide illegal distribution network. Hundreds of plants and large quantities of processed marijuana have been seized as the investigation continues," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to announce any arrests in connection with the grow operation.

Area where the bust happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

