Detectives at scene of big marijuana grow bust: MCSO
PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say crews are at the scene of what they describe as "one of the largest illegal marijuana grows seen in over a decade."
What we know:
In a statement posted on social media, officials said the bust happened in the area of 40th Street and McDowell.
What they're saying:
"This massive, sophisticated operation is believed to have been shipping products across the country, fueling a nationwide illegal distribution network. Hundreds of plants and large quantities of processed marijuana have been seized as the investigation continues," read a portion of the statement.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to announce any arrests in connection with the grow operation.
Area where the bust happened