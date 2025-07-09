Detectives at scene of big marijuana grow bust: MCSO

article

The Brief Officials with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say crews are at the scene of "one of the largest illegal marijuana grows seen in over a decade." The bust happened in the area of 40th Street and McDowell Road. "This massive, sophisticated operation is believed to have been shipping products across the country," officials wrote.



In a statement posted on social media, officials said the bust happened in the area of 40th Street and McDowell.

"This massive, sophisticated operation is believed to have been shipping products across the country, fueling a nationwide illegal distribution network. Hundreds of plants and large quantities of processed marijuana have been seized as the investigation continues," read a portion of the statement.

Officials have yet to announce any arrests in connection with the grow operation.

