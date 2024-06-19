Monty Williams fired as Detroit Pistons head coach after just one season

article

A little more than a year after hiring Monty Williams to lead the rebuilding Detroit Pistons, the team is reportedly parting ways with him after winning just 14 games.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons have dismissed Williams – three weeks after parting ways with general manager Troy Weaver.

The Pistons announced the hiring of Williams on June 13, 2023, when the 2022 coach of the year signed a $78 million contract.

When Williams was announced as the new head coach, it was with Pistons owner Tom Gores who said the team was lucky to have Williams in the Motor City.

"Monty, thank you for believing," Gores said when introducing Williams. "The MVP in all of this in being able to get Monty is his family. Everybody else wanted him and I think we're lucky enough to have him."

The Pistons went 17-65 in 2023 under Dwane Casey, who moved into a front office role. A few weeks after Casey stepped down, Williams was hired from Phoenix where he won 64 games in the 2021-2022 season – earning the 2022 Coach of the Year award.

With the team seeking a new GM and a new head coach ahead of the season and holding the number 5 overall pick in the NBA Draft next week – it's a chance for new team president Trajan Langdon to grow a team that has not won more than 30 games since the 2018-2019 season - Casey's first season and the last playoff appearance.

Since the Pistons' run in the 2000s, the team has struggled to find a steady identity – winning 40 games or more just twice in 16 years. In that span, the Pistons have made the playoffs three teams – losing in the first round each time.

