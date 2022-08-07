Expand / Collapse search
DeWALT recalls nearly 1.4 million saws over injury, laceration hazards

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2:42PM
Consumer
FOX TV Digital Team
DeWALT saw article

DeWALT 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws (Credit: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

BETHESDA, Md. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says DeWALT has recalled nearly 1.4 million saws due to injury and laceration hazards. 

The recall involves DeWALT 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws.

"The miter saw’s rear safety guard can break or detach, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the saw blade," the commission stated on its website

RELATED: Toys R Us reopens in 9 states, more locations 'coming soon'

The industry tool company said it has received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries. 

The recall involves DeWALT Models DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 Miter Saws. Only saws with date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 are affected. 

The commission advises consumers to stop using the product immediately and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or to take their saw to a DeWALT service center for a free repair.

The product is sold at various hardware stores including Lowe's and The Home Depot between April 2019 and May 2022 between $600 and $820.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 