Dia de los Muertos event near Downtown Phoenix honors memories of those who have passed on

While many families will be celebrating Halloween, there's a different type of celebration happening in Phoenix as well.

Celebrations for Dia de los Muertos, Spanish for "Day of the Dead," took place starting on Oct. 30, and an exhibit has been set up near Downtown Phoenix, at Roosevelt 16.

From memorable pieces to beautiful flower arrangements, a plaza on Roosevelt and 16th Street has turned into a Dia de los Muertos exhibition.

"This is to celebrate and to enhance our culture, and to erase the differences between cultures and to come together to celebrate," said Dora Zamora, owner of Roosevelt 16.

People are invited to pay tribute to their loved ones who are no longer here.

"We build alters that have very symbolic things," said Zamora. "The four elements: earth, wind, fire and water, and each has a meaning. The 'papel picado' that you see, we believe that the spirits, you can’t see them but when this moves, your spirits are telling you that 'I’m here.'"

There are over 25 altars of different themes and sizes. Zamora also built a community altar, giving people the opportunity to bring photos and offerings.

"They should always have something that is very personal to welcome their spirits back," said Zamora. "It should have their favorite food, a drink, their picture. Something that’s really symbolic to who they were."

As part of the celebration, there will be musicians and face painting demonstrations for the kids.

"Children are not to fear death because it’s such a natural part of our existence, and they should know that you will not be forgotten. You can come back and be with your loved ones," said Zamora.

The event is free, and will go on every evening,, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., through Nov. 2.