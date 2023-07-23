Expand / Collapse search
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported in Yavapai County

By
Published 
Updated 3:23PM
Earthquakes
FOX 10 Phoenix

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. - Chino Valley residents reported feeling a 3.8 magnitude earthquake Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials say the epicenter was in a neighborhood near Center Street and Railroad Avenue, and it happened around 1:52 p.m.

The quake was just over 3 miles down into the earth.

More than 300 people submitted reports about feeling the earthquake to USGS, and FOX 10 viewers from Prescott and Prescott Vallet say they felt it.

Learn more here: M 3.8 - Arizona (usgs.gov)

Where it happened: