Dignity Health commemorates ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with special observances

March 11 is the one-year mark for the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the day when the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic, and a declaration of an emergency outbreak was made in Arizona.

To commemorate everything that the people have been through during the ongoing pandemic, special observances were held by Valley hospitals.

At Dignity Health, the hospital is lit up in blue, and that is just one thing they are doing though to honor health care workers and the lives lost during the ongoing pandemic.

"This is really about taking a moment to honor our staff, to remember each other and colleagues we lost, as well as members of the community we have lost," said Dignity Health Arizona President Linda Hunt.

To say thank you and honor the lives lost, Dignity Health hospitals in Arizona held special events, including one where health care workers made a wish, and tied it to a tree. They are also holding moments of silence, handing out prayer cards, and lighting candles, all in an effort to honor what has been done, and what still lies ahead.

"Everyone would like for this to be over," said Hunt. "Everyone. The caregivers, the community, and we know it is not over. It is a matter or saying thank you, keep doing a great job."