Ding Dongs meet Twinkies in new Hostess snack mashup

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Special Weather Statement
until WED 1:45 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Ding Dongs meet Twinkies in new Hostess snack mashup

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Stations
609f4bc6- article

Product photo of Hostess Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups (Credit: Hostess)

Two iconic Hostess treats are getting mashed up into one. 

The food giant announced its new Hostess Ding Dogs x Twinkies Mashups featuring a spongy cake and creamy filling Twinkies fans know and love enrobed in the fudgy chocolate frosting of Ding Dongs. 

The treats come in a 10-count individually wrapped multi-pack and are starting to roll out at Walmart stores nationwide this month. 

The company said the snack will be a permanent addition to Hostess’s portfolio.

Eat more hummus: Chickpeas used in popular snack are good for Earth’s soil, report says

An ingredient in hummus has been found to be good for Earth’s soil, a report said Wednesday.

You can use the Hostess store locator to find availability near you.

In May, Hostess announced three new treats: KazBars, Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts and Donettes Old Fashioned Mini Donuts. All three items are available at retailers nationwide. 

RELATED: Krispy Kreme and M&M's team up for launch of new donuts for first time ever

Earlier this week, Krispy Kreme and M&M's announced they teamed up for a new sweet creation featuring four donuts filled or topped with M&M’s minis milk chocolate.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.