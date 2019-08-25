'Disney Genie' app announced, provides park guests with custom itineraries

article

Disney announced the 'Disney Genie' app at this year's D23 Expo.

On Sunday, Disney said that the Disney Genie app will provide park guests with a "revolutionary new digital offering that will enhance the way guests plan for and experience a trip to Walt Disney World.

They said that the app will make planning easier and more fun by providing guests with customized itineraries. Guests will be able to tell Disney Genie what they want to experience and it will quickly evaluate millions of options to present them with an optimal day.

The app is expected to debut in late 2020.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.