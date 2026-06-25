Doctors warn rapid weight loss from popular medications can cause back pain

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Yuma County, Central Phoenix
14
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Parker Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:51 PM MST until THU 7:45 PM MST, Pima County

Doctors warn rapid weight loss from popular medications can cause back pain

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Health
Published June 25, 2026 5:47 PM MST
Published June 25, 2026 5:47 PM MST
Back pain from rapid weight loss
Back pain from rapid weight loss

Back pain from rapid weight loss

A surgeon at the Spine Institute of Arizona explains how losing fat and muscle too quickly on GLP-1 drugs leads to lower back strain. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reports.

The Brief

    • An unexpected side effect of back pain is being reported by some patients newly using rapid weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
    • Doctors say the pain is not caused by the medication itself, but rather the rapid loss of muscle mass that usually supports the lower back.
    • The back pain is generally temporary and can be managed with proper nutrition, calcium intake, and exercise to build muscle while the body adjusts.

PHOENIX - An unexpected trend from a popular medication is emerging.

More than 30 million Americans are using some form of weight loss drug, often with significant results. But some doctors say the rapid weight loss can have a side effect.

What they're saying:

"GLP-1s, the semaglutide, you know, Wegovy, Ozempic. These are medications that have become very popular," said Dr. Edward Dohring, surgeon and founder of the Spine Institute of Arizona.

They are medications that help individuals rapidly lose weight just by taking them.

But Dohring says he and other surgeons are noticing an unexpected side effect from the weight loss with patients new to the medication.

"These patients are experiencing, maybe for the first time in their life, back pain," Dohring said. "And they're worried about it. They feel like, 'If I'm losing weight, I should have less back pain.'"

Dohring says it is not the drugs themselves causing the back pain, but it is the fact that they are losing muscle along with fat, and too quickly for the body to keep up.

"About 70% of the weight loss is fatty cells and about 30% is muscle cells. So those muscles that are very important to supporting your low back especially," Dohring said.

Related

Feds target Ozempic, Wegovy for lower Medicare prices
article

Feds target Ozempic, Wegovy for lower Medicare prices

The drugs are part of Medicare's list of medications that are going to be negotiated for lower prices.

Dig deeper:

The good news is he says it is usually temporary.

It is "not something deep down structural that's, you know, going to last," Dohring said.

And once patients are on the drug for a while, he says they will probably experience less pain than the average person for several reasons.

"The most important one is just the weight loss and therefore less stress on the spine. But also a lesser known reason is that people are now no longer having the effective fatty cells releasing inflammatory agents," Dohring said.

He says losing the weight is still better for the back in the long run.

What you can do:

For anyone dealing with back pain due to rapid weight loss, Dohring says proper nutrition and exercise to build muscle are key to helping the body adjust. Though a patient may not have as much of an appetite, getting enough calcium and other vitamins will help.

If the pain doesn’t improve in a few months, individuals should see a doctor.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Dr. Edward Dohring, surgeon and founder of the Spine Institute of Arizona.

HealthNews