DOE rescinds record fine against GCU; Woman arrested for running a brothel | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a record fine levied against Grand Canyon University that has been rescinded to a woman arrested for running a brothel in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 17, 2025.
1. Record fine against GCU rescinded
Grand Canyon University announces the Department of Education has rescinded the largest fine ever levied against a single university.
2. Woman arrested for running a brothel
The woman, identified in court documents as 67-year-old Elizabeth Ann Caratachea, is accused of three felonies. Police say they have been investigating an alleged prostitution operation involving the woman for years.
3. Sixth grader allegedly assaulted
Phoenix Police are investigating a violent incident at Whittier Elementary School that was caught on camera, showing the alleged assault of a sixth grader.
4. Paraglider found dead in northern Arizona
An investigation is underway in Prescott Valley, according to officials with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, following a deadly incident involving a paraglider on Friday morning.
5. Census data shows the largest U.S. cities
Many Southern and Western cities surged in growth. Here's which cities are now the most populous.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
We saw a high of 93° on Saturday, right around our average for this time of year.