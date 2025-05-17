Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Yuma County

DOE rescinds record fine against GCU; Woman arrested for running a brothel | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  May 17, 2025 6:36pm MST
PHOENIX - From a record fine levied against Grand Canyon University that has been rescinded to a woman arrested for running a brothel in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 17, 2025.

1. Record fine against GCU rescinded

Record $37 million fine against Grand Canyon University rescinded by Department of Education
Record $37 million fine against Grand Canyon University rescinded by Department of Education

Grand Canyon University announces the Department of Education has rescinded the largest fine ever levied against a single university.

2. Woman arrested for running a brothel

Woman accused of running brothel out of a Phoenix home
Woman accused of running brothel out of a Phoenix home

The woman, identified in court documents as 67-year-old Elizabeth Ann Caratachea, is accused of three felonies. Police say they have been investigating an alleged prostitution operation involving the woman for years.

3. Sixth grader allegedly assaulted

Alleged assault of 6th grader under Phoenix police investigation after classroom fight
Alleged assault of 6th grader under Phoenix police investigation after classroom fight

Phoenix Police are investigating a violent incident at Whittier Elementary School that was caught on camera, showing the alleged assault of a sixth grader.

4. Paraglider found dead in northern Arizona

1 dead following incident involving paraglider in Prescott Valley: CAFMA
1 dead following incident involving paraglider in Prescott Valley: CAFMA

An investigation is underway in Prescott Valley, according to officials with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, following a deadly incident involving a paraglider on Friday morning.

5. Census data shows the largest U.S. cities

Ranked: These are now the largest US cities, based on new Census data
Ranked: These are now the largest US cities, based on new Census data

Many Southern and Western cities surged in growth. Here's which cities are now the most populous.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona Weather forecast: Sunny and warm Saturday before winds bring in next cold front
Arizona Weather forecast: Sunny and warm Saturday before winds bring in next cold front

We saw a high of 93° on Saturday, right around our average for this time of year.

