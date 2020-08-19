Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Dog dies after being left outside in Houston heat on chain without shade, water

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Pets-animals
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - The Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office is urging residents to bring their pets inside during this extreme heat after their animal cruelty unit recently responded to a disturbing call.

On Friday, Aug. 14, a concerned resident sent a video to the Houston SPCA of a dog in distress in the 2800 block of Loganberry Park Lane.

The resident said the dog had been outside for an extended period of time.

Officials say the dog could be seen gasping for breath in the video.

It was attached to a metal chain that was weighed down, with no shade, water or food available.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

When investigators arrived, the dog's internal temperature measured 106.5 degrees. A thermal check of its external body temperature showed 122.9 degrees. The dog ended up dying.

The case will be turned over to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges once the investigation is complete.

If you ever see any signs of animal cruelty, you can report them to our Animal Cruelty Hotline at (832) 927-1659.