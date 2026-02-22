Suspect shot by Gilbert resident after alleged break-in, assault: police

The Brief A suspected intruder is in critical condition after being shot by a resident during an alleged 4:30 a.m. break-in at a Gilbert apartment near the Loop 202. The resident reported being physically assaulted by the unknown man before firing the shot. The suspect’s identity and motive remain unknown.



A man is in critical condition after allegedly breaking into a Gilbert apartment and being shot by a resident inside.

What we know:

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, officers responded to a home near S. San Tan Villago Parkway and the Loop 202.

A caller said an unknown man broke into their apartment and was shot by one of the residents. They alleged the suspect had physically assaulted the person who fired the shot.

The suspect was found inside with gunshot injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in critical condition. No one else was injured.

What we don't know:

The suspect's and victims' identities were not released.

It is unclear what the motive was and if this was a targeted incident.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the shooting incident.