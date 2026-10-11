Dog dragged hundreds of feet by light rail train at North Phoenix stop

The Brief A dog named Happy was dragged hundreds of feet and severely injured after light rail doors shut on his leash at a North Phoenix stop near Rose Mofford Park. The owner, Sarah Bass, and witnesses attempted to stop the train using emergency controls, but the vehicle did not immediately halt and took off shortly after stopping. Happy suffered multiple injuries and internal trauma, but local nonprofit Dogs Day Out AZ covered the $3,000 veterinary bill to ensure his full recovery.



A dog was dragged hundreds of feet and severely injured at a North Phoenix light rail stop near Rose Mofford Park.

What we know:

The dog, named Happy, was wearing a body harness on Oct. 6 when the doors of the light rail shut, trapping his leash. Happy was dragged and started bleeding while his owner shouted and cried out.

"I just panicked. I started freaking, like my dog's outside, my dog's outside,' Happy's owner, Sarah Bass, said.

Bass said she was trying to get off the light rail when she dropped a few of her belongings. As she was picking them up, Happy ran off the platform, as the doors closed on his leash.

"I was picturing shredded up dog and guts all over the light rail. I thought I lost my baby," Bass said. "He was pretty traumatized. He was bleeding a lot. We had to wrap him up in blankets."

Happy suffered several injuries across his body. Images have been blurred due to its graphic nature.

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Trying to Stop the Train:

Bass pressed the emergency button, while someone else pulled the emergency string. Despite witnesses trying to alert the driver, it took time before the light rail came to a halt.

"Their safety features, they're failing. What if that had been a child? What if it had been an old person?" Bass said.

Bass said she tried talking to the driver afterward, but didn't get any information.

"It didn't seem right because they took off right afterwards. It was the scene of an accident regardless of what anybody says," she said.

What they're saying:

An anonymous witness who saw the incident told FOX 10 that nobody from Valley Metro tried to help.

"Luckily, it was an animal and not a child. Two, it was a major safety concern. Three, the Department of Transportation regulations and anyone involved in a major incident or accident such as involving a commercial vehicle, which that technically is, should remain on the scene," the anonymous witness said.

Happy Ending:

Bass got in contact with the organization, Dogs Day Out AZ, which paid for Happy's $3,000 vet bill.

"She helped us get into a shelter so that Happy didn't have to be on the streets, so I owe her my life," Bass said. "This is my baby."

Happy was subsequently treated by a veterinarian and is doing better. The dog should make a full recovery.

What's next:

FOX 10 reached out to Valley Metro and is waiting to hear their perspective.