Dog rescued from mobile home blaze: Phoenix Fire

Phoenix Fire officials say crews assisted two people from their mobile home on Mar. 1 as a result of a fire.

The fire reportedly happened in the area of 24th Street and Van Buren Street. Crews were sent to the scene at around 1:44 p.m. and when they arrived, officials say they found a fire in the back of a residence, and the property was filled with smoke.

"Crews acted quickly extending fire hose from the pumper and aggressively extinguishing the blaze without any extension to the neighboring units," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials also said they rescued one dog from the fire. The cause of the blaze is unknown, but fire investigators are looking into the cause.

No injuries were reported.

