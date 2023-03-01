Super Bowl LVII: 'Sodfather' says State Farm Stadium field was overwatered

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
21
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Super Bowl LVII: 'Sodfather' says State Farm Stadium field was overwatered

By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Published 
Super Bowl
FOX 10 Phoenix

Super Bowl LVII: 'Sodfather' George Toma tends to the Big Game grounds one last time

GLENDALE, Ariz. - George Toma, a 94-year-old man who has been responsible for prepping the field for each Super Bowl, is weighing in on the controversy surrounding the slippery grass at State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII.

Toma, nicknamed the "Sodfather," told ESPN that he believes the $800,000 field was overwatered. He says it was watered outside on Wednesday morning before the game, then immediately rolled back into the stadium, where it remained until the Super Bowl. The "Sodfather" believes the field should have been kept outside to dry before being rolled back in.

The turf at State Farm Stadium sits on a tray that can be rolled in and out of the building in order for the grass to get sunlight.

Toma also said the field began to rot underneath tarps that were put down to protect the turf during rehearsals for the pregame, halftime, and postgame performances.

Players from both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had a hard time keeping their footing during the game, leading to several having to change their cleats.

"It was like playing on a water park," Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said.

State Farm Stadium has a history of slippery fields.

Players complained about field conditions at the BCS National Championship between Oregon and Auburn in 2010. Same thing in the College Football Playoff title game between Alabama and Clemson in 2015. The Fiesta Bowl has had its share of grassy slipups as well.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

More Super Bowl headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

George Toma

George Toma