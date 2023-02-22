Expand / Collapse search
Michael Irvin lawsuit: Hotel ordered to turn over video of interaction with accuser in defamation case

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Super Bowl
FOX 4
GettyImages-1415939854.jpg article

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Michael Irvin attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Marriott Hotels must release video and reveal the name of the woman who accused Michael Irvin of misconduct just days before the Super Bowl.

According to court documents, a Collin County district court judge ordered the hotel to turn over all security video and witness statements pertaining to Irvin’s stay at the Renaissance Phoenix Hotel in February.

The NFL Network removed Irvin from Super Bowl coverage after a woman – a waitress at the hotel – complained that he said something to her. 

Irvin said he remembers returning to the hotel after a night out. He said he took photos with fans in the lobby, shook the woman’s hand, and then went up to his room alone to go to bed.

He filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit in Collin county where he lives. Irvin claims the hotel has refused to talk to him about the alleged incident.

Michael Irvin pulled from Super Bowl coverage after woman’s complaint

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was reportedly pulled from Sunday’s NFL Network Super Bowl coverage over an incident involving a woman at an Arizona hotel.

In the lawsuit, Irvin said a security crew woke him up to remove him from the hotel without any explanation.

"Marriott recklessly reported to the NFL that Mr. Irvin had somehow acted inappropriately even though in this brief interaction with multiple witnesses, nothing took place other than a friendly interaction that ended with a polite handshake," the lawsuit states.

The district judge also gave Marriott Hotels a deadline of Feb. 20 to reveal the name of the woman who complained about Irvin, the name of her boss who took the complaint, the name of the person who contacted the NFL, and the names of those who were contacted at the NFL. 

"The NFL responded by removing [Irvin] from all scheduled programming surrounding the Super Bowl on NFL Network and ESPN. Despite [Irvin’s] diligent efforts, he has been unable to ascertain who specifically made these allegations, and why they were reported to the NFL without any confirmation by the hotel," the court document states.

It’s not yet clear if the hotel has complied with the order.

Marriott Hotels has removed the case from Collin County, shifting it to federal court. Irvin's team can file a motion to remand the case to state court.

Even if the case stays in federal court, the Collin County judge's rulings would remain in place, unless the federal judge decides to overrule them.