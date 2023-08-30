Expand / Collapse search
Dogs can no longer be chained under Phoenix's new animal cruelty rules

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The city of Phoenix made changes to its animal cruelty rules amid extreme heat in the Valley.

The Phoenix City Council passed two ordinances regarding adequate shelter and types of restraints that people can use to restrain pets.

Owners are now banned from using chains to tether animals.

"Restraint means a rope, tether, leash, cable, or other device OTHER THAN A CHAIN that attaches a dog to a stationary object or trolley system," the city wrote in a news release.

The second major change states that animals must have a shade cover accessible throughout the year and the shelter must be big enough for the pet to turn around in and lay down. It must also protect from extreme weather conditions.

The update to the ordinance reads: "Adequate shelter means any natural or artificial cover accessible to an animal throughout the year, which is structurally sound, maintained in good repair to protect the animal from injury, and of sufficient size to permit the animal to enter, stand, turn around and lie down in a natural manner. Adequate shelter must protect the animal from extreme weather conditions, have adequate ventilation and drainage, and maintained in a manner which minimizes the risk of disease, investigations, or parasites."

Violations of the ordinances could result in fines or jail time.

Read more on the city's animal ordinances: https://phoenix.municipal.codes/CC/8