DOJ to make announcement on 'civil rights matter' related to Phoenix

The U.S. Department of Justice on June 12 said it's set to announce a "civil rights matter related to Phoenix."

The announcement will be on Thursday, June 13, FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum confirmed. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will conduct the press conference.

For the last two years, the U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating the Phoenix Police Department.

The investigation involves several issues, including excessive force, discriminatory practices and how it treats the homeless community. It's an investigation that could lead to big changes, and big fines, for the city and the department.

The DOJ didn't confirm whether or not the announcement would be about the ongoing investigation into the Phoenix Police Department.