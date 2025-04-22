Expand / Collapse search

'Doomsday Mom' found guilty in AZ trial; Transformer lookalike north of the Valley | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 22, 2025 6:56pm MST
PHOENIX - From the verdict in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial to an installation that is getting a bit of attention north of the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

1. ‘Doomsday Mom’ found guilty in AZ murder conspiracy trial

Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial: 'Doomsday Mom' found guilty
Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial: 'Doomsday Mom' found guilty

The jury has reached a guilty verdict in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial in Phoenix. The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow.

2. What is that?

Bumblebee look-alike sits at Carefree intersection
Bumblebee look-alike sits at Carefree intersection

The town of Carefree has caused quite a buzz on social media the last few days. It’s hard to miss a seemingly life-sized Bumblebee Transformer look-alike at a busy intersection.

3. Update on shocking West Valley discovery

Police identify remains found in Surprise landfill
Police identify remains found in Surprise landfill

Surprise Police say a worker at a privately-run landfill near 195th Avenue and Deer Valley Road discovered what appeared to be a body.

4. FDA issues warning on certain nail polish removers

FDA warns of dangerous chemicals in some gel nail polish removers: What to know
FDA warns of dangerous chemicals in some gel nail polish removers: What to know

The FDA has issued a warning after discovering methylene chloride, a banned and potentially cancer-causing solvent, in several gel nail polish remover products.

5. APS to issue bill credit

APS customers are getting a refund: Why and how much
APS customers are getting a refund: Why and how much

If you're an APS customer, you'll be getting a bill credit this summer after the Arizona Corporation Commission approved a $52 million refund on April 22.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Warm, above-normal temps in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Warm, above-normal temps in Phoenix

A sunny and warm Tuesday in Phoenix with a high of 93°F.

