9 displaced after double house fire burns in Phoenix

The Brief A double house fire broke out on Nov. 11 near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.



Crews responded to a fire that burned two homes on Monday morning in Phoenix.

The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 11 near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Fire says firefighters responded to the scene and gained control of the fire, which reportedly started in the carport of one home before spreading to a second home.

Crews remained on the scene to extinguish all remaining hot spots.

"Prior to the fire departments arrival all occupants had safely evacuated the structures," the department said.

Nine people will be displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ No one was hurt in a double house fire on Nov. 11 near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, Phoenix Fire said. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)