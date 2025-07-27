Double lung transplant restores Arizona woman's voice and life

The Brief Alexandra Briskey, an Arizona woman whose voice was affected by scleroderma, received a life-changing double lung transplant at Norton Thoracic Institute after her condition severely worsened during her second pregnancy. The successful and challenging surgery has allowed Briskey to regain her ability to sing and live fully, cherishing every day with her family and children.



An incredible surgery at Norton Thoracic Institute at Dignity Health has transformed the life of an Arizona woman, Alexandra Briskey, by restoring her voice and much more.

What they're saying:

Paul Briskey was first captivated by Alexandra's singing voice at church.

"Sitting next to her and hearing her sing, hearing the beautiful tone, the strength of her voice, it was wonderful. It was not something I expected to be so enthralled by," he said.

However, that voice was nearly taken away.

A decade ago, the Northern Arizona University alum was diagnosed with scleroderma, a condition that began with a persistent cough and nasal congestion. While pregnant with her second child, the disease advanced, causing inflammation and scar tissue buildup in her lungs.

"Music has always been my identity. I really have been ‘Ali the singer,’ that's who I am, so having that slowly stripped away was tricky," Alexandra said.

After giving birth, she was rushed to Norton Thoracic Institute.

"Alex was flown into us very sick on a lot of oxygen support and a lot of support to help her heart because her heart was feeling the pressure from her lungs and disease taking a toll on it," said Dr. Leena Pawar, Transplant Pulmonologist at Norton Thoracic Institute.

Alexandra was placed on the lung transplant list and received a double lung transplant just three days later.

"Not the easiest surgery, not the easiest post-operative course, and to see her come a long way to what she is right now, being back to her life and her little kids and being able to sing again, I think it's full circle," Dr. Pawar said.

Big picture view:

"It completely changed my life. I'm here and I'm able to raise my two children, be with my family and move forward," Alexandra said.

Now in recovery, Alexandra spends time on the phone with doctors to manage her medication, considering it a small challenge to ensure she can sing lullabies to her children at night.

"To have another Christmas with my family is something I really look forward to, and every day is a gift. It's changed my life," Alexandra said.